William John Ciabattari Bill Ciabattari passed away at home at the age of 71 after a short illness on February 29, 2020. Mourning his loss are his wife Joan, daughter Lauren (Jason), son Dan, his brother John (Mary Ann), and his father Edward, his extended family, and many grateful students, colleagues, and friends. William John Ciabattari was born in San Francisco to Edward and (the late) Marina Ciabattari. He grew up in Daly City and graduated from Riordan High School and from the University of San Francisco. After earning his secondary credential, Bill accepted a position as Spanish teacher at Marin Catholic. Bill took great joy in his work as a teacher. He was dedicated to his craft, his colleagues, and his students, for whom the "Ciabs" experience was always a memorable combination of learning and laughter. He retired from MC after 40 years. Bill was a proud founding member of the San Francisco Archdiocesan Federation of Teachers, which he served as a representative and ultimately as president. At a union executive board meeting in the mid-1970s he met Joan Lippert, who represented Cathedral High School. Bill and Joan recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. In retirement Bill helped care for his aging dad, enjoyed family, friends, movies, daily walks, gardening, the Warriors and, usually, the Giants. There's no getting over the loss of someone you love, especially when it happens too soon, too quickly. But there's no denying that to those who knew him, memories of Bill's sharp wit, gentle wisdom, generous spirit, inspired silliness, his great heart, lighten the load just a bit. If you knew him, then even as you are reading this you are thinking of a Bill Ciabattari story and smiling, feeling grateful for the pleasure of his company. Bill will be laid to rest in a private burial service at Valley Memorial Park. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory are asked to consider Hospice by the Bay; North Marin Community Services; SF-Marin Food Bank; or DonorsChoose.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 15, 2020