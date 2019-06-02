Home

Keaton's Mortuary
1022 E Street
San Rafael, CA 94901
(415) 453-0571
William Simon
William John Simon


William John Simon May 15, 1925 - May 16, 2019 Bill slipped away peacefully one day after his birthday. During WWll he served aboard a hospital ship plying the Atlantic, dodging German V-Boats. Following the war he went to work for PG&E as an accountant. He retired after 30 years. He was an accomplished actor, tennis player and teller of stories. No one could tell a joke or sing a silly song like Bill. He knew all the words to "Lydia the Tatooed Lady". He loved his native San Francisco, a good martini, his dogs, good food and wife Kay, not necessarily in that order. Donations may be made in his name to the SPCA or Wounded Veterans Group. He is survived wife Kay and several cousins. Private services pending.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 2, 2019
