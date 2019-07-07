|
William King Dillon William King Dillon, 91, formerly of Novato, passed away in Grants Pass, OR on June 24, 2019. King was born in El Dorado, AR on September 6, 1928 to Sloan and Margaret Dillon. He graduated from Porter Military Academy and went on to serve in the Korean War and have a career as a lithographer. An avid golfer, King's big laugh and charm will be missed both on and off the course by his friends and family. He was predeceased by his wife Grace (Zelayeta) Dillon; his second wife Doreen (Hoffman) Dillon; and his daughter-in-law Kim (Wilson) Dillon. King is survived by his sons Russ Dillon of Grants Pass, OR and Craig Dillon of Novato; stepchildren Joanne, Mark and Allison Hoffman, all of Southern California; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held July 13 at 2p.m. at The Quest in Novato. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 7, 2019