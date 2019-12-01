|
|
William Matthew Cundall San Rafael William "Bill" Cundall passed away on July 28, 2019 in San Rafael, CA. Bill was born on April 3rd, 1957 to Anne and Alan Cundall in New York. He then moved to the bay area, settling in Tiburon. Bill had a childhood full of adventure and memories. Bill was the author of "Ode to Blackie," and a commemorative plaque stands at Blackie's Pasture in Tiburon to this day. It was Bill's life mission to have fun, spread love and be kind. Expressions of that were his dedications to his family, clients and total strangers. Bill shared with those he knew, and those he didn't; often sharing all that he had. He was regarded as the unofficial "Mayor" of the small community where he last lived. Being a dad was one of Bill's biggest delights. Some ways he shared his worldview with his son were through coaching, creativity, humor, and community involvement. Bill enjoyed music, art and attending the Burning Man festival; he could make a home out of anything, anywhere. Professionally, Bill was a very accomplished craftsman. As a master builder, he created everything from detail to extensive renovation. He was a maker, it was his special gift. He is survived by his beloved son Christopher Cundall (Allie), sister Kelly Atchley (Susan), nephew Justin Atchley, niece Caitlin Atchley, and Camo the Cat. In lieu of donations / flowers, grab a loved one and take them on a date to your local doughnut store. A memorial service will be held in Spring 2020 to honor Bill's life.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 1, 2019