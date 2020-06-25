William Perry Duvall William Perry Duvall passed June 4, 2020, surrounded by family. He was borin in Texas on January 4, 1955. He was a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, friend and pet owner. He will sorely be missed by all who knew him. He touched so many lives, too many to mention. A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. on June 27, 2020 at Mt. Tamalpais Mortuary in San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.