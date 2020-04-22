|
|
William Samuel McDaneld 1969 - 2020 William "Bill" "Billy" McDaneld passed away on April 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Bill was born in San Francisco and raised in Marin County, making Fairfax his home for many years. He attended Bacich Elementary School, Ross School and Redwood High School and excelled in athletics (baseball, soccer and football). He graduated with a B.S. in Environmental Sciences from California State University, Chico but he was more interested pursuing the automotive industry. He operated Northern California Auto Body in San Rafael, which is where many Marin car owners took their cars to be repaired. He played baseball for many years, playing men's hardball throughout Northern California and he also played in a pool league. For the past 13 years, he has been a regular player with the Stapleton Theatre Company performing in plays such as "The Music Man," "Brigadoon," "A Christmas Carol," and many more. He truly loved being part of this extraordinary theater community where he thrived and made many friends, young and old. He also had the thrill of playing "Santa" in San Rafael's Parade of Lights for many years. His vibrant personality, generosity and humor will be missed by all. He is survived by his parents, Charles and Lynne McDaneld; his sister Molly, her husband Joel Hodge and their children Jasper and Magnus Hodge; uncle Gary Schonwasser; cousins Sam, Charlie and Mimi Schonwasser; aunt Donna McDaneld; cousin Barry Richardson; and a huge group of friends who adored him. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Playhouse in San Anselmo. http://www.playhouse sananselmo.org/support/ fundraising.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 22, 2020