William (Bill) Scharninghausen William, age 91, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at home on Friday, October 4, 2019. Bill was born on December 21, 1927 in Seattle, Washington to William and Mary Grace Scharninghausen. His family moved to San Francisco when he was 7, where he grew up and graduated from Lincoln High School. He proudly served overseas in the U.S. Navy on the USS Huntington in 1946 and 1947. His career as a mechanical engineer spanned 40 years; he was a founding partner in the San Francisco engineering firm of Chamberlain and Painter. He married Olga Radich on February 14, 1953, and together they raised three children in San Rafael. Bill loved being outdoors, and his favorite place was the Sierra Nevada. He spent decades hiking and backpacking in these mountains, introducing first his wife, then children, and finally his grandchildren to this beautiful place. He instilled his love of the natural world in his children and grandchildren. In later years, Bill traveled with Olga around the globe, visiting India, China, South Africa, Turkey, and many more countries. He valued the many lasting friendships he made on these trips. Bill had a passion for history, architecture and art, and loved to sketch. He had an incredible sense of humor; family and friends will remember his quick wit and many jokes. Bill was a gentle person with a kind spirit, who was loved dearly by his family and friends. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Olga; three children, William (Bill), Laurie, and Nina; six cherished grandchildren, Danielle, Lisa, William, Rosalie, Michael, and Samantha; sister Wilda (Bunny); and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m. and a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato, CA, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to the Yosemite Conservancy or the Salvation Army.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 13, 2019