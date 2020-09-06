William Thomas Reed February 9, 1933 - August 18, 2020 Bill turned in his pencils on August 18, 2020. That is an accurate statement, too, because he was still preparing the last batch of extended 2019 tax returns just a few weeks before he passed away. Bill was born in San Francisco to William and Irene Reed and attended St. Emydius grammar school and St. Ignatius high school where he graduated as student body president in 1951. Following St. Ignatius, Bill attended and graduated from USF in 1955 with a degree in business. While in high school, Bill met the love of his life at a party. They danced all night and after their first kiss, they knew it was something special. After three years, the young rebels in love fled to Reno and got married. Bill and Nina were married for 67 years. His life story is anchored by the love of his wife, and it is embodied by his Irish heritage to work hard and provide a good life for his family. A tireless worker, Bill held many jobs to put himself through school. After graduating from USF, he landed a job at the accounting firm of Skinner and Hammond, and worked there long enough to obtain his CPA license. Shortly after receiving his license, Bill left to establish his own successful CPA business and had a great devotion to his clients until the day he died. Also, never one to shy away from a challenge, Bill entered the San Francisco Fire Department in 1959 and was a proud fireman for 30 years. He loved being a fireman and felt a true sense of brotherhood while serving the city he loved. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the men he worked with, and shared endless stories of his time spent in the firehouse with the guys and the adventures they had on the job. In 1969, he moved his family to San Rafael. For over 50 years, he enjoyed living in his home with his family. He truly loved being there, he had everything he ever wanted. Among the many highlights of his time there, he was the original founder of St. Isabella's Super Bowl Pool and spent countless hours coaching CYO basketball. His kind, generous and honest nature was known by the many friends he made. Bill always carried God in his heart. The light was shone to him in the final words of his last rights. We will miss his beautiful whistling which was such a delight for all to hear. Now we know he is in heaven whistling with the angels. He will be deeply missed by all, but he will always live on in our hearts. "Dream a little dream of me, Bill." Bill is survived by his wife, Nina, and their four children: John (Melissa), Susan (Phil), Bob (Mary Frances) and Nancy (Bryan), who gave him great joy. He had eight beautiful grandchildren: Ben, Kate, Sam, Shannon, Melissa, Jack, Lauren and Aimee, who will miss him dearly. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Reed. The family requests that donations be made to the Carmelite Monastery at 530 Blackstone Drive, San Rafael, CA 94903.



