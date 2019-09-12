Home

Wolfgang Hagel June 23, 1947 - Aug 20, 2019 Wolfgang was born in Hamburg, Germany to Gunther and Leischen Hagel. The family moved to Santa Venetia and Wolfgang attended Terra Linda High School. After serving in the Army, Wolfgang ran Hagel Carpet Cleaning Co, part of the Hagel family business started by Gunther and his brother Dieter in San Rafael in 1952. Wolfgang was married to Judi Anderson who passed June 1, 2019 and is survived by their daughter Lisa Hagel, step-children Michael Holloway and Pamela Baird, his sister, Rita Davis and uncle, Dieter Hagel. Wolfgang was an avid golfer and dog lover and donations can be made in his name to Golden Gate Labrador Retriever Rescue. All who knew him will miss his good humor.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
