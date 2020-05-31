Wolfgang Josef Hirdt
1932 - 2020
Wolfgang Josef Hirdt Wolfgang was born on October 30, 1932 in Bottrop, Germany and passed away on May 15, 2020 at Marin General Hospital of a hemorrhagic stroke. He immigrated to the USA in 1961, worked in the Fairmont Hotel and then 35 years as a waiter at the Spinnaker restaurant in Sausalito. Wolfgang was a member of GAS of Marin, and UGAS of San Francisco, where he served as President and Treasurer for many years. He was also a member of the Hermann Sons, Petaluma Lodge. Wolfgang lived in Corte Madera for 55 years. He is survived by his loving family, wife Hildegard of 58 years; daughter Daniela; grandsons Dustin (Tessa) and Brandon; great- granddaughters Nova and Hadley; along with many extended family members and friends, who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his son, Stefan. Donations can be made to your favorite charity. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 31, 2020.
