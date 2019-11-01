|
Wynn Halligan February 18,1936 - October 16, 2019 Winifred Hellen (Folliard) Halligan, prominent artist, activist, legal administrator and mother died peacefully at Nazareth House on October 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was 83. Wynn was the middle child of a family of six siblings. Her father was from Ireland and her mother was from Chicago, where the two also met. They raised Wynn and their other children on the City's south side. She had a wonderful childhood surrounded by loving parents, siblings and extended family. In her teenage years, life took a twist with the death of her mother. With World War II in full gear, her older brothers at war, older sister married, she was thrust into the role of not just sibling and daughter, but maternal figure for her younger sisters and ran the household for her Father, a Chicago cop. She was only 15 at that time. Life moved forward and after her father died and families formed and grew, she was freer to pursue her own dreams and ambitions. In her twenties, Wynn moved West to San Francisco, where she met her husband Bob Halligan. They were married and raised their four beautiful children in Marin County. Being a Mother and having a family was her life's dream. Yet, her career and activities outside of the family showed equally an energy and passion for life. Her career as a legal secretary and executive administrative assistant took her through many varied companies and firms. In every role, her organizational abilities, commitment and energy were significant contributors to the successes of these businesses. She also applied these same capabilities to her volunteer work, where she served as both leader and servant for a range of organizations, including Handi-capables of Marin, Birth Right of Marin, Pro Life of Marin, Nazareth House Auxiliary, Old St Mary's CCD program, St Isabella's Parish & School, Marin Catholic High School, the Carmelite Monastery in Marinwood, and others. Wynn very much enjoyed the arts and learning, dabbling regularly in water color paints, to critical acclaim. She enjoyed her own collection of paintings in her home, assembled over the years from browsing both high-end galleries and low-end thrift shops. She played multiple instruments including the piano, the guitar and the banjo. She also enjoyed the theater, whether going to a show or in her earlier years as an actual participant in Theater groups. She was even nearly fluent in America Sign Language. She was vital well into her later years, spending much of the time, after the death of her husband, at Smith Ranch in San Rafael immersing herself in that community. At Smith Ranch, she was known for "trimming" various social events like Red Hat meetings, Thirsty Thursday dinners, and more, with streamers, sparkles, glittery shamrocks and other themed accents to social events. Wynn lived her life in a thoroughly other centered way, always striving to give more to others than she took herself. She was a wonderful example of what it was to be a modern Catholic woman, keeping her faith at the forefront of much of what she did in life. The family would like to thank the staff of Nazareth house, as well as other close friends for their love in support of Wynn in her later years of life. Wynn is survived by her beautiful daughter Ellen Halligan - San Francisco, CA, and handsome sons Paul Halligan - Anchorage, AK, Dave Halligan - Petaluma, CA, and Rob Halligan - Novato, CA and five grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Jim Folliard Chicago, IL, Mary (Folliard) Zunic- Chicago, IL, as well as 39 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Nazareth House in San Rafael, 245 Nova Albion Way, San Rafael, CA. 94903. There will be a rosary at Nazareth House Chapel Friday November 1st at 7pm. The following day, November 2nd, there will be a funeral mass at St. Isabella's church in San Rafael at 2:00 pm.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 1, 2019