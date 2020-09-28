Yvette Davis On August 22, 2020 Yvette Davis of Kentfield got her wings and went to walk with angels at the age of 88. Born in France and raised in Belgium, where she survived WWII, and then immigrated to San Francisco with her parents. She was a loving and devoted wife of 66 years to Milton; a loving mother to Milton Davis of Corte Madera, Michelle Liberati of Novato, and Lolette Campos of Novato. She dearly loved her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Yvette kept many ties to her large family in Belgium. Yvette was an excellent seamstress who made everything from wedding dresses to yearly Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren. She is immensely proud of her family and leaves behind many beautiful memories. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:30, "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ." Yvette enjoyed raising animals in her big yard. Donations may be given in her name to Wildcare in San Rafael, CA or your favorite charity
. We miss you, Mom.