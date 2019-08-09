|
Zachary Robert Mallon Zachary Robert Mallon, born March 2, 1990, departed prematurely on August 5, 2019 at age 29. Zach leaves behind parents Peter Mallon and Lisa Levine, younger brother Adam, stepdad Rick, uncles, aunts and cousins. Zach entered the world as an "old soul" with immense kindness and a big intellect. He was happy and well-liked by friends and teachers alike from pre-school at Acorns to Oaks in Lucas Valley, through Dixie Elementary and Miller Creek Middle School. He was a talented violinist and member of the Marin Youth Symphony throughout high school, with a keen affinity for nature, science, and animals. Graduating second in his class from Drake High School, Zach went on to receive a B.S. in Molecular and Cell Biology from UC Berkeley which he quickly leveraged into increasingly responsible positions as a research assistant at various life science companies in the Bay Area. His name appears on several patents and papers in the tumor research field of nano-pulse stimulation and ablation. Zach had a very bright future and he deserved to be able to see it unfold before him. Sadly, the sudden and rapid onset of mental illness denied him that path. Zach's departure leaves a gaping hole in our hearts filled with unimaginable sadness. Still, we are comforted by the knowledge that he is now at peace, and with his adoring grandparents, Charlie and Helen. We will always remember him as the beautiful human being he was and the many dimensions of love and kindness that his presence in our lives gave us.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019