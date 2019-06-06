Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Central United Methodist Church
Shelby, OH
A Larene (Renie) Keggan

Shelby - A Larene (Renie) Keggan, 79, passed away on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. She was born in Napoleon, OH on July 25, 1939, to the late Arden Vincent and Erma Belle Mohler, she was the loving wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful member of the United Methodist Church (Epworth UMC in Marion, OH and at Central UMC, Shelby, NC the last 40 years).

She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 57 years, Daniel H. Keggan, of Shelby and three children; Bethany (Scott) Eckler of Byrdstown, TN, David (Annalisa) Keggan of Faenza, Italy, and Thomas Keggan of Cowpens, SC. Additionally, she leaves five grandchildren; Samantha and Alexandra Eckler, Nicholas and Emily Keggan, and RubyMae Lawter Keggan.

A Christian Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church in Shelby with Rev. Mark L. Barden officiating.. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall.

Renie will be remembered by many extended family members and amazing church friends. As a Registered Nurse she devoted herself to geriatrics/end of life care and would be best honored by gifts made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Keggan.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 6, 2019
