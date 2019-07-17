|
A Larene (Renie) Keggan
Shelby, N.C. - A Larene (Renie) Keggan, 79, passed away on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, N.C.
She was born in Napoleon, OH on July 25, 1939, to the late Arden Vincent and Erma Belle Mohler. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Renie was a registered nurse for many years and devoted herself to geriatric care.
She was a former resident of Marion where she and her husband belonged to Epworth United Methodist Church. They both sang in the church choir for many years and were loyal and faithful members of the "Come-Join-Us" Sunday school class.
She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 57 years, Daniel H. Keggan, of Shelby and three children; Bethany (Scott) Eckler of Byrdstown, TN, David (Annalisa) Keggan of Faenza, Italy, and Thomas Keggan of Cowpens, SC. Additionally, she leaves five grandchildren; Samantha and Alexandra Eckler, Nicholas and Emily Keggan, and Ruby Mae Lawter Keggan and also two brothers-in-law, John C. Keggan, and Robert (Nancy) Keggan.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Marion, Ohio with the Rev. David Hoffman officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Church Parlor.
