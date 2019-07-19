Alfred "Al" Leo Burroughs, Sr.



MARION - Alfred "Al" Leo Burroughs, Sr., 91, entered his heavenly home on July 17, 2019. His unswerving devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in life and culminated in his eternal reward.



Al was born to the late Theodore and Nina Burroughs in Ronceverte, West Virginia, on July 13, 1928. He graduated from Ronceverte High School in 1947. Following the death of his father, Al and his mother moved to Marion, Ohio, in pursuit of employment opportunities.



After brief employment at Marion Power Shove, Al began a long career in Data Services starting at Fulfillment and joining a team at GTE of Ohio. Data processing was evolving at that time and he played a major role in managing and providing technical solutions for many years. Later, he became an SME (Subject Matter Expert) for various applications including employee and accounting processes. Also, he hired numerous employees that eventually became company directors and executives.



As a devout Christian, Al was committed to his church community, where he faithfully served as treasurer and board member. He invested his personal resources and abilities to church building programs, improvement, and Christian school advancement. Along with his wife, Betty, he sponsored numerous students' educational endeavors. He was a member of Heritage Bible Church.



Al was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend and sweetheart, Betty Jean Pfeiffer, on October 2, 1948. He nurtured his children with patience, discipline, and humility. Being a man of steadfast Christian principles, he dedicated his five children to God and encouraged them to follow the Lord's leadership. He was a kind, witty and soft-spoken man, who always had time to answer a question or help solve a problem. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who honor his godly life and memory.



Al is survived by his daughters, Carol Anne Friday (Wayne), Sharon Kay Mills (Rick); his sons, John Steven Burroughs (Aneita), Paul Allen Burroughs (Pam); twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great, great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean; a son, Alfred Leo Burroughs, Jr., a brother, Theodore Burroughs; and a sister, Mildred Burroughs.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Heritage Bible Church, 193 Marion Williamsport Road East, Marion, at 11:00 AM with Pastors John S. Burroughs and Gary Brugger officiating. Prior to the service, the family will greet friends from 9 - 11 AM. Burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Christian Academy, 193 Marion Williamsport Road E., Marion, Ohio 43302.



The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Burroughs family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on July 19, 2019