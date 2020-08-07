Alice Cisco
Caledonia - Alice Jean Cisco, age 85, of Caledonia passed away Wednesday, August 5th at Signature Healthcare in Galion. Alice was born in Lima, Ohio on March 9th, 1935 as the daughter of the late Lloyd and Bertha (Faulkner) Cash. Alice married Paul Cisco July 17, 1970 and he preceded her in death November 14th 2007. Alice was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in Caledonia and she was well known as the Caledonia Cat Lady. She was employed in the office of the Marion County Sanitary Engineer for 28 years. Alice also served for many years on the Caledonia Board of Public Affairs. She enjoyed reading, knitting gardening and being outdoors. Alice loved spending time with her family and was a big OSU fan. Alice will be missed by her children, Tony Cain, Binky Lyon and Angela Cain-Borgers, grandchildren Franklin Cain-Borders, Megan Manning and Sarah Lyon, great grandchildren Noah and Parker Manning, and her sisters Marie Lawrence and Ava Melton. Graveside service for Alice will be held August 13th at 1:00 at Caledonia Cemetery with Pastor Terry Burkhardt officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Alice's memory may be made to the Marion County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at timsonmelroy.com
