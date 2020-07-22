1/
Alice Galloway
Alice Galloway

Marion - Alice J. Galloway, age 94, Marion resident since 1954, died July 14, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Marion.

Her family will greet friends from 3-5 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Marion Palace Theatre, May Pavilion, 276 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 5 pm, with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. For those unable to attend, you can watch her services via live stream on the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, Facebook page, (https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/). Burial will take place at a later date in Marion Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Alice's family. To read her full obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.






Published in Marion Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Marion Palace Theatre - May Pavillion
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Marion Palace Theatre - May Pavilion
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss.Prayers for the family.
Dwight Haskins
Friend
July 20, 2020
Alice was a classy lady and a very loved and appreciated member of chapter DT of PEO. Rest In Peace Alice!
Robin Rick
Friend
July 17, 2020
Curt,
Sorry for the loss of your Mother. Another way to spell Alice is Class !! The world has lost a great woman !!
Randy Hartman
Friend
July 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was a great teacher and always kind and thoughtful. She will certainly be missed!
Robert Haviland
July 16, 2020
One of my favorite ladies of Chapter DT! My condolences to the family.
Dori Traynham
Friend
July 16, 2020
A dear, sweet woman who lived an exemplary life. All would do well to follow in her footsteps. Sympathy to all her family who mourn their loss.
Dan & Jeanne Yoakam
Friend
July 16, 2020
I know you hear this a lot. She was my favorite teacher. Please accept my condolences on the loss of your loved one and true social influencer.
John E. Moodie
Student
