Alice Galloway
Marion - Alice J. Galloway, age 94, Marion resident since 1954, died July 14, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Marion.
Her family will greet friends from 3-5 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Marion Palace Theatre, May Pavilion, 276 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 5 pm, with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. For those unable to attend, you can watch her services via live stream on the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, Facebook page, (https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/
). Burial will take place at a later date in Marion Cemetery.
To read her full obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
