Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Richland Road Church of Christ
535 Richland Road
Marion, OH
Alice M. Beall


1928 - 2019
Alice M. Beall Obituary
Alice M. Beall

Edison - Alice M. Beall, age 91 of Edison, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. On January 7, 1928 in Monroe County to the late Walter E. and Elizabeth (Hendershot) Crum.

Alice was a 1945 graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School. She then went on to work as an executive secretary at HPM for 36 years.

On June 6, 1947 she married Robert W. Beall in Greenup, KY and he preceded her in death.

Alice was a member of the Richland Road Church of Christ in Marion. She was a member of the Morrow County Historical Society. She enjoyed singing, bird watching and working with her flowers in the garden.

Alice is survived by 3 children: Roger (Brenda) Beall of Mt. Gilead, Stephen (Melissa) Beall of Okmulgee, OK and Kim Patton of Delaware; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by 12 brothers: Warren, Gene, Dick, George, Bill, Ed, Bud, Ward, Franklin, Bernard, Joseph and John; 3 sisters: Bessie Kline, Kate Howell, Gathel Harris.

Friends may call on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Richland Road Church of Christ, 535 Richland Road, Marion, OH 43302 at 10:30 am with Woody Biggs officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Glendale Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the , 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, OH 43231.

Those wishing to share a memory of Alice or to express a condolence to the Beall family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 15, 2019
