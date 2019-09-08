|
Alice Marie Griffith
Marion - Alice Marie Griffith, a kind and giving woman, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Community Care Center in Marion after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Alice was 87 years old and lived most of her life in Marion.
Alice was born in Galion, Ohio on October 9, 1931 to the late Omie Jessie and Lillian May (Mulberg) Treisch; here, she graduated from Galion High School.
Alice retired after 46 years from Foodtown and A&P Grocery Store as the produce manager. Not being able to sit still, Alice worked another 14 years as a greeter at Walmart. In younger years, Alice was involved with the Steppin' Seniors.
Alice is survived by children, Gary (Wendy) Drake of Bucyrus and Craig Griffith of Marion; grandchildren, Jennifer Downing and Christopher (Allison) Drake; and two great-grandchildren, Anna and Noah.
Private family burial will take place at Marion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Alice's honor to The American .
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 8, 2019