Allen Dale Mories
New Bloomington - Allen Dale Mories age 51 passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.
Born July 4, 1968 in Marion, Ohio to Mary Waxler and Gary Davis with a special tribute to Rick Foster and Geneva Brigman for his early years.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1989 and was medically discharged from an injury in Boot Camp.
Allen loved watching Star Wars Movies, listening to KISS, watching NASCAR and was an avid Raiders Fan.
He worked at Red Lobster for 6 years where he met the women, he would marry Cathy French, they were married April 1, 1994. Allen then started working at Whirlpool in 1994 and worked there for 22 ½ years.
He is survived by his children, Kelsey R. (James Griffith) Mories of Marion, Jared M. Mories of Marion, his granddaughter, Madelyn Griffith, his mother, Mary Waxler of Dayton, his sister and Mother figure, Geneva (Randall) Brigman of Dayton, Father Figure, Rick Foster of Marion, his former wife, Cathy (French) Mories of New Bloomington, former brother in law, Larry French of Marion, nieces, Tammy (Chris) Parker, Michelle (Jason) Storm and their children.
Allen was preceded in death by his son, Mason A. Mories and his father in law, Larry French.
A Private family visitation will be held with an open graveside service Friday, May 8, 2020 @ 11:30 AM at Grand Prairie Cemetery. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydborn funeralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family at Allen Mories GoFundMe Page.
Published in the Marion Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020