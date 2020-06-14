Allen L. "Dewroy" Johnson
Galion - Allen L. "Dewroy" Johnson, age 79, of Galion, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He fought the fight and lost the battle to heart failure.
On February 8, 1941, Allen was born in Marion, Ohio, the youngest of seven children of the late Donald H. and Evas L. (Jenkins) Johnson. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1959. He furthered his education, taking business classes at Bliss College in Mansfield.
Growing up in Marion, Allen found the love of his life, Judith Ferriman, when he was only 13 years old. They became high school sweethearts, and from there the rest was history. They were married on September 9, 1962, and have cherished their 57 years of marriage.
In 1965, Allen was drafted to serve his beloved country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1968.
Upon returning home from Vietnam, Dewroy returned to work at General Motors, where he worked as a welder maintenance repairman. After 32 ½ years, he retired in 1997.
For many years, Allen and Judy enjoyed being a part of the Heart of Ohio Corvette Club. He also was a member of the VFW Post 2920 in Crestline, a life member of the Marion Moose Lodge 889, a member of the AmVets Post 1979, and American Legion Post 243 in Galion.
Dewroy enjoyed attending the monthly Harding HS Class of '59 breakfast meetings, along with the weekly Corn Hole gatherings, where he was consistently the "CHAMPION".
An avid golfer and fisherman, Dewroy enjoyed weekly golf outings with his buddies from GM. He especially enjoyed taking his boat to Lake Erie and going fishing with his best friend, Ron Fuson.
Dewroy was the go to guy if you needed anything built, fixed or installed. He enjoyed helping others and would always help when asked.
As a devoted, loving father and grandfather, he along with his wife, Judy, attended all school and sporting events for the children and grandchildren.
Dewroy's personality and orneriness always had you on the lookout for him. And he loved the sneak-up attack of the "Gizzie Bone."
He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Judy Johnson of Galion; two children: David (Sarah) Johnson of Lexington, and Lori (Scott) Crawford of Clearwater, FL; three grandchildren: Emily and Ryan Johnson, and Reas Stevens; two siblings: Virginia Lee and Gary Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Allen was preceded in death by four siblings: Mabel Ulery, and Howard, Donald and James Johnson.
His family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life and service will also be held there at 11 am on Friday. Burial with military honors will following Price Cemetery in Essex.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice's end of life care fund, https://foundationeolc.org/donate/.
On behalf of his family, they would like extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to everyone at Capital City Hospice for their tender care of Allen in his final days.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Dewroy's family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.