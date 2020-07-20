Allen L. Rasey
MARION - Allen L. Rasey, age 74 of Marion, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home after a brave, 10 year battle, with prostate cancer.
Allen was born on May 17, 1946 in Marion to Gerald L. and Marilyn L. (Hedges) Rasey. He graduated from Pleasant High School in the class of 1964. After graduation he worked for Eaton Manufacturing until he received his letter from the United States Army. He served his country for 21 months, most of it in Thailand. When he returned home, he began working for the Erie Railroad, which consolidated into Conrail and retired from CSXT Railroad in 2006, after 39 years of service.
After retirement, he took up the hobby of caning chairs. This was something he learned from his mom and he caned over 200 chairs.
He leaves behind his wife, Gloria (Cayton) Rasey of 54 years; his son, Todd (Lee Ann) Rasey; granddaughters: Danielle and Erin Rasey; siblings: Dennis (Mary E.) Rasey and Mary C. (Norm) Drogmiller; brother-in-law: Bob (Donna) Cayton; sister-in-law: Deb (Darell) Tabor; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law: George and Hazel Cayton.
Graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at Marion Cemetery at 12:15PM with Pastor Josh Freshour officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Green Camp United Methodist Church elevator fund, P.O. Box 232, Green Camp, OH 43322 or Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave. suite 102-A, Marion, OH 43302.
condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com