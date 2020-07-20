1/1
Allen L. Rasey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen L. Rasey

MARION - Allen L. Rasey, age 74 of Marion, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home after a brave, 10 year battle, with prostate cancer.

Allen was born on May 17, 1946 in Marion to Gerald L. and Marilyn L. (Hedges) Rasey. He graduated from Pleasant High School in the class of 1964. After graduation he worked for Eaton Manufacturing until he received his letter from the United States Army. He served his country for 21 months, most of it in Thailand. When he returned home, he began working for the Erie Railroad, which consolidated into Conrail and retired from CSXT Railroad in 2006, after 39 years of service.

After retirement, he took up the hobby of caning chairs. This was something he learned from his mom and he caned over 200 chairs.

He leaves behind his wife, Gloria (Cayton) Rasey of 54 years; his son, Todd (Lee Ann) Rasey; granddaughters: Danielle and Erin Rasey; siblings: Dennis (Mary E.) Rasey and Mary C. (Norm) Drogmiller; brother-in-law: Bob (Donna) Cayton; sister-in-law: Deb (Darell) Tabor; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law: George and Hazel Cayton.

Graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at Marion Cemetery at 12:15PM with Pastor Josh Freshour officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Green Camp United Methodist Church elevator fund, P.O. Box 232, Green Camp, OH 43322 or Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave. suite 102-A, Marion, OH 43302.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Rasey family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved