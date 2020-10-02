1/1
Allyson M. Haycox
Allyson M. Haycox

Marion - Allyson M. Haycox, 67 of Marion passed away at home surrounded by her family on September 30, 2020 after a courageous battle fighting ovarian cancer.

Allyson was born on June 6, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Dane and Irma (Burger) Greashaber. She is survived by her husband, Terry and her two daughters, Jennifer (Daniel) McAndrew and Laura (Michael) Bennett. Her true love was for her two grandchildren, Danielle and Andrew. Allyson also leaves behind her brothers and sisters; Dennis (Cathy Lynch) Greshaber, Daryl Greashaber, Dirk (Anna) Greashaber, Linda (John) Sabo, Doug (Sonya) Greashaber, Dean (Lorri) Greashaber, and Barb (Justin) Danenbergs. She also leaves behind Irene Haycox, Jamie (Debra) Haycox, Debra (David) Edwards, and Steven (Teresa) Haycox. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews will also miss Allyson.

Allyson graduated salutatorian from River Valley High School in 1971. She continued her education at The Ohio State University and graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor's in Pharmacy. She spent the last 35 years employed at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital. Even throughout her battle with cancer, she went to work every day to help others.

When Allyson was not working, she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. When she wasn't with her grandchildren, she could always be found out shopping for them. They were her pride and joy. She also enjoyed knitting and reading.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private celebration of life for her on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Memorials can be made to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital Hospice at 278 Barks Rd West in Marion, Ohio 43302 or Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio at 4900 Reed Road Suite #331 in Columbus, Ohio 43220.






Published in Marion Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
