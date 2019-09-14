|
|
Alva Eugene Abrams, Jr.
MARION - Alva Eugene Abrams, Jr., age 73 of Marion, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.
Alva was born on August 12, 1946 in Marion, the son of Alva Ernest and Gertrude Louise (Combs) Abrams, Sr. He attended Harding High School and then enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War.
On August 24, 1974 Alva was united in marriage to Leah M. Large and they recently celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Alva was a jack of all trades and a hardworking man. He drove school bus for the Marion City Schools for a number of years. He also worked at Whirlpool and Morral Chemical Company.
He was devoted to his family and enjoyed being at home watching old Westerns and Ohio State football with his dog, Runt. Alva was a member of the American Legion Post #584.
He is survived by his wife, Leah M. Large; children: Tracy (Nick) Gigandet, Terri Ramirez, Charlene (Kenny) Auxier, Jeannie (Mark) Noggle and Jeremy (Tina) Abrams; 25 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and siblings: John (Fannie) Abrams and Patricia Ann (Bill) Davis.
Alva is preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandchild, Jaylynn Adamson.
Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 10AM to 12Noon; Funeral service will immediately follow at 12Noon; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Abrams family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www. SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 14, 2019