Andrew J. Miller



Gulfport, FL - Andrew J. Miller passed unexpectedly at his home in Gulfport, Florida on August 11, 2020. Better known to his friends as AJ, he graduated Marion Pleasant High School in 1984. Active in many community youth activities, he played multiple high school sports for the Spartans. Joining the United States Air Force in 1989, he was soon stationed in Italy until discharged. Upon leaving the service he moved to Florida and worked as a Marine mechanic. He loved working on boats and fishing with his friends. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Billie and Orrin Bowman, three sisters Tracy Miller, Lyn Miller and Candi Bowman, and was preceded in death by his Father, Andrew J. Miller. The Marion Country Honor Guard will participate in the gravesides services to be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Marion Cemetery.









