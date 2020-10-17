On Thursday, October 8, Andrew "Drew" Martin passed away at the age of 31. He was born in 1989 in Marion, Ohio to David and Sherrie Martin. He was an avid soccer player and loved being out in nature. He was a 2007 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and attended the University of Kentucky for two years. More recently, he worked for McBurr Enterprises of Elizabethtown while attending Elizabethtown Community College. He only just moved to Louisville to finish his degree at U of L. Drew was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, and his faith was an important part of his life. Favorite times included spending time with his son and with friends.



Andrew was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Hayes G. Martin. He is survived by a son, Elliot, of Louisville; his parents, David and Sherrie Martin of Elizabethtown; paternal grandmother Phyllis Martin Disbrow of Edison, Ohio; maternal grandparents Alan and Lois Baughn of The Villages, Florida; paternal aunt and uncle Sue and Dave Arter of Westerville, Ohio; maternal uncle Jay Baughn and partner Maria Perez of Chalfont, PA; maternal aunt Susie Baughn of Mt. Pleasant, SC and several much-loved cousins and second cousins.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 24th, 12:00 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, KY. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. - 12:00. (Note: The church follows CDC guidelines for temperature checks, masks and social distancing.)



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations to an education fund for Drew's son, Elliot Michael Martin, may be made out to "MUMC" with "Elliot Martin Education Fund" in the memo. Mail to Memorial United Methodist Church, 631 N. Miles St., Elizabethtown, KY 42701.









