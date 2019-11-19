|
|
Andrew N. Moose
Marion - Andrew N. Moose, age 56 of Marion, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a 2-year battle with esophageal cancer. On March 25, 1963, he was born to Richard T. Moose and the late Julie M. (Recktenwaldt) Moose, and on September 13, 2008, he married his wife Sharri (Doolin) Moose.
Andrew was a member of the Olde Corner Church, and he worked as a service technician at Aramark for over 30 years. He loved fishing, and he was a man with a serving heart. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and he was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife Sharri Moose of Marion; his father Richard T. Moose of Columbus; his children Casandra Moose of Lancaster, Rachelle Moose of Lancaster, Rhonda (Krystian) Gebarski of Pataskala, Jeremy (Amber) Foster of Marion, and Sara (Brian) Seither of Vermillion, Ohio; his siblings Stacie Moose of Columbus, Angela (Tim) Moose of Columbus, Cynthia (Jerry) Walters of Guysville, Ohio, and Timothy (Julie) Moose of Lakeland, Florida; his grandchildren Benjamin Webb, Annalie Gebarski, and Bailee and Cole Seither; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Julie Moose and his sister Sandra Moose.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral home, and then on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 12 pm to 1 pm at the funeral home. Services will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Regan Hensel officiating. A meal will be provided at the Olde Corner Church, 287 S. State St. in Marion, immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leapin' Ministries. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019