Angela Dunn
Marion - Angela Sue Dunn, age 56, passed away at her Residence on January 3, 2020 in Marion, Ohio at 56 years old. She was born on July 19, 1963 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Bobbie and Mandy Dunn.
Angela is survived by her two sisters, Caroline (Larry) Hertenstein and Freda Clarke; three sons, John (Paula) Dunn, Jesse (Alisha) Dunn and Josh Dunn; two brothers, Brian (Renee) Dunn and Brad (Nancy) Dunn; four grandchildren, Dominic, Brittany, Jaylee and Sierra. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as three brothers, Danny, Woody and Britt Dunn, sister Barbara Dunn and granddaughter Destiny.
She Enjoyed going to the Moose with her mother, and it never took a lot of encouragement to get her up to sing Karaoke. She enjoyed traveling and even spent some time living abroad. When she was back home, she loved to go camping, fishing and going to the lakes.
Family and friends may call Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home from 4pm to 6pm. The Funeral Service will take place immediately following the calling hours at 6pm with Pastor Nathan McBeth officiating. A burial will take place as the Siloam Cemetery in South Shores, Kentucky on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dunn family.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020