|
|
Angela M. Ballard
Marion - Angela M. Ballard age 42 of Marion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her residence.
She was born September 11, 1977 in Marion, Ohio to Rodney Ballard and Crystal (Brammer) Ufferman.
Angela was employed at International Paper for the past two years.
She is survived by her two sons, Tyler Utley of Columbus, OH and Logan Utley of Marion, OH, her grandson, Kameron Utley, her mother, Crystal Ufferman of Columbus, OH, two sisters, Julie (Curtis) Newsome of Richwood, OH, Kathy (Charles) Breidenbach of Marion, OH, two half-sisters, Rhonda (Rocky) Malone of Richwood, OH, and Taylor Ballard of PA, her half-brother, Rodney Ballard Jr. of Richwood, OH, her uncle, Jerry (Sandi) Ballard of Marion, OH, and numerous cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Ballard, her grandfather, William Brammer, her grandmother, Opal Lamb and her grandparents, Roland and Betty Ballard.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1 - 3 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be later at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marion Shelter Program, 326 W. Fairground St. Marion, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020