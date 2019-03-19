Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Price Cemetery
Marion - Angela M. Glover, 48 of Marion died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born March 9, 1971 in Marion to the late Terry and Faye (Thompson) Welch, Sr. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dustin K. Welch.

Angela was a homemaker. She was a good person and caretaker for her entire family. She was dependable and was the glue that held the family together, always putting others' needs before her own. She loved animals and enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets.

Surviving is her husband, Roland Glover whom she married on April 3, 1991. Also surviving are two daughters, Mollie Ann Glover and Cheyeanne Faye Glover, both of Marion; siblings, Michelle "Mickey" (Donald) Jones, Steven Welch, and Terrance "Bub" Welch, Jr., all of Marion; two sisters-in-law, Relounda (Darrell Smith) Allen, Kentucky; Karrie Millisor, Marion.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood. Burial will follow in Price Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Road, Marion, OH 43302-8475.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 19, 2019
