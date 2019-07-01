Ann Hill



MARION - Ann Hill, age 88 of Marion, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.



She was born on September 2, 1930 in Marion, the daughter of Marion L. and Irma (Bumgarner) McDaniel, Sr. Ann graduated from Harding High School in the class of 1948 and then continued her education at the Ohio State University where she graduated with a bachelor degree in social work. She worked in that field of study for many years in the Columbus area.



On August 11, 1951, Ann was united in marriage to James R. Hill.



Ann was a grand lover of life. She met everyone with a kind smile and an enthusiasm that was contagious. She loved hard and was so very proud of her family. Annual trips to the families favorite lake in Michigan was always a highlight of the year. Those who knew Ann knew that she ran a tight ship and would get things done, and it was always done with great love.



She is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, James R. Hill; daughter, Jennifer (Art Murphy) Hill; grandchildren: James (Amber) Hill, Cheryl (Bryan Coleman) Hill and Jarrod Hill; 7 great grandchildren and her brother John McDaniel.



Ann is preceded in death by her parents; son James "Andy" Hill; siblings: Alma Schnaufer and Marion McDaniel, Jr.



Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 East Center St., Marion from 10AM to 11AM; Memorial service will follow at 11AM with Rev. David Hoffman officiating; lunch will be served at the church immediately following the memorial service.



If so desired, donations may be made to the Marion Public Library.



The Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, is honored to be serving the Hill family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on July 1, 2019