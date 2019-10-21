|
Anna Belle Carpenter
Marion - Anna Belle Carpenter, age 98, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, October 20, 2019, at DeWolfe Place.
Anna Belle (Schertzer) Carpenter was born on February 2, 1921, west of Meeker, Ohio to William (Bruce) Schertzer and Hester (Lucy) Lucinda (Carpenter) Schertzer. She graduated from Morral School in 1939. Anna Belle married the love of her life, Harold E. Carpenter, on September 5, 1944 and had two children together. They worked diligently, made a home, raised their children and created a life full of love and laughter; this abiding love continues on with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Anna Belle and Harold attended Crosswood United Methodist Church. She poured her love into homemaking by maintaining the care of her home and family throughout her lifetime. Anna Belle also loved to cook and bake; her specialties were broasted chicken and various pies. You could always taste the love in those pies, but she would use another l-word: lard.
Anna Belle will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever left with memories of her kind smile and gentle ways are children, Rebecca (Franklin) Bumgarner and Robert (Linda) Carpenter, along with her grandchildren, Kevin (Deborah) Bumgarner, Craig (Dawn Thompson) Bumgarner, Ryan (Melonie) Bumgarner, Jill (Frank) Grim, Bradley (Ying) Carpenter and Nicolas (Amecia) Carpenter. Anna Belle also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren,10 step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Anna Belle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, her brother Robert Schertzer and her great grandchild Ethan Carpenter.
Calling hours will be observed on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4pm-7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, and the funeral will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor Jennifer Dass officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice or the donor's choice.
Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019