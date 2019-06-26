Services
Gahanna - Anna Carroll 72, of Gahanna, passed on June 20, 2019 at home. She was born June 22, 1946 in Portsmouth to Willard and Mary (Booth) McCleese who preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter Kelly Jolliff, and a son Marc (Lori) Jolliff, and life partner Steve Voinovich. 2 grandchldren and 2 great grandchildren. 2 brothers Glenn (Jennifer) McCleese, and Edward (Angela) McCleese. She was preceded by a brother Kenneth.

A visitation will be held on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 4 to 6PM at the Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road Columbus, OH 43231. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio Living Hospice 2740 Airport Drive Suite 140 Columbus, OH 43219.
Published in the Marion Star on June 26, 2019
