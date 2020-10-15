Anna May Schwaderer
Upper Sandusky - Anna May Schwaderer of Upper Sandusky, Ohio and formerly of Marion passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2:03 PM in her residence. She was born in Marion, Ohio on May 1, 1938 to the late Vern and Eva Mae (Sealy) Emerson. Anna May married Robert Eugene Schwaderer on August 21, 1954 in Winchester, IN. and he preceded her in death on October 5, 2001 in Upper Sandusky, OH.
She was a member of the Claridon United Methodist Church, former Curator of the Huber Museum, a charter member of the International Cockshutt Club, and the Marion County Steam & Gas Engine Society, which later became the Mid-Ohio Antique Farm Machinery Show. Anna May was an avid reader, enjoyed studying geneology, loved to sew, and watch her favorite TV show; Jeopardy. She was co-owner of Schwaderer Farm Supply with her husband for 18 years before her retirement.
Anna May is survived by 5 daughters; Cheryl (Steven) Wickersham of Claridon, OH., Diana (Thomas) Myers of Richwood, OH., Eileen (Bruce) Kuenzli of Upper Sandusky, OH., Linda (Mike Huntington) Schwartz of Rodchester, N.Y., & Carol Schwaderer of Upper Sandusky, OH., one sister; Ruth (Carlie) Fletcher of Oxford, N.C., 10 grandchildren; Leslie (Tim) Jordan, Lisa (Jason) Shumaker, Erin (Casey) Long, Eric (Jessica) Myers, Abbie (Damilare) Adeyeri, Clinton (Jessica) Kuenzli, Joshua (Lynette) Schwartz, Douglas (Jessica) Schwartz, Caleb (Morgan) Schwartz, & Donovan (Hannah) Schwartz, and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Robert, a grandson; Patrick Thomas Myers, a sister; Grace Handshaw, and 6 brothers; Vern, Ralph, Paul, Harold, Dale, & Earl Emerson.
Friends may call at the Claridon United Methodist Church on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Pastor John Grimm will be officiating with burial to follow in the Claridon Cemetery. Grandsons will be pallbearers. Donations in Anna's name may be given to The Huber Museum, Claridon United Methodist Church, or to the donor's choice.
