|
|
Annie Jones
Marion - Annie Louise Jones, 89, of Marion, Ohio went to be with the lord on Saturday May 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. On April 23, 1930, Annie was born to the late Rosa Lee (Bradshaw) and Bennie (Ram) Belton. Annie Louise Jones moved to Marion, Ohio in 1976 where she married Sgt. Lorenza Jones. She was a devoted wife of 41 years and a member of Mayes Community Temple Church. She served under the late John W. Mayes for 34 years and 9 years under current Pastor, Elder Shawn L. Jackson. She was a God fearing woman, mobile prayer warrior and a very active member of the Mother's Board, Pastors Aide and Hospitality. Annie Louise enjoyed being one of the greatest cooks of the Mayes Community Temple Kitchen Committee. She is survived by her loving husband Lorenza Jones, 7 daughters; Patricia (Carl) Andrews, Alzeata Grubbs and Zelda Gantt all of Augusta, GA and Vivian (Ronald) Myles, Jeannette (Robert) Anderson, both of Marion, OH and Janet Jones of Phoenix, AZ, Angie Spurlock of NC; 4 sons, Clifford Edward Gantt Jr., Augusta, GA, Robert Neal Gantt and Sammuel Jones, Marion, OH, Lorenza Jones of Victorville, CA, one brother Cornelious Belton of Thompson, GA; 33 grandchildren; 65 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and two grand dogs (Jackson and T-Bone); special cousins Leroy Stokes, Pearl White, sister-in-law Maybeline and Valorie Belton and special nieces Vanessa Owens and Yvonne Carpenter and a host of nieces and nephews. Annie is preceded in death by one daughter, Mildred Dean Smith; two sisters, Margert Blakely Mary Smalley; six brothers, Joseph Belton, Robert Lee Belton, Sam Belton, Johnnie Belton, Tommy C. Belton, and Bennie Belton Jr.; two grandsons, Gregory Thomas and Clifford (Kool-Aid) Gantt. We honored Annie Louise while she was here on this earth. She was loved by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, we are so grateful to God for all the lives she touched. Annie Louise Jones' memory will be forever cherished and remembered by her loving husband, family, and church family. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 16, 2019 at Mayes Community Temple 801 Bennett Street Marion, OH 43302 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Service will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 at Mayes Community Temple starting at 11:00 AM, burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star on May 15, 2019