Anthony Kazee
Anthony Kazee

Caledonia - Anthony "Andy" David Kazee, age 73 of Caledonia, died October 11th, 2020 at his residence. Andy was born February 22, 1947 in Caledonia, as the son of the late Leslie and Juanita (Bosemen) Kazee. He married Elizabeth "Betsy" Harrrison Clark August 2, 1968 and she survives him at home. Andy graduated from River Valley High School in 1965 and graduated from OSU with his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in education. Andy devoted 30 years into Marion County Schools. He was a 6th grade teacher at Waldo Elementary, Marion County Elementary Supervisor, Principal for Waldo Elementary, Principal at Claridon Elementary, and a Superintendent at Ridgedale. After he retired, he had 14 years of service at TRECA where he was the JASON Project Coordinator and the Special Needs Coordinator for the TRECA Digital Academy. Andy was a 50 year member of the Caledonia Memorial United Methodist Church where he served as Lay Leader and church financial chairperson. He was also on the Claridon Township Zoning and the Caledonia Cemetery Board. Andy's favorite quote that was on a plaque on Ronald Reagan's desk, "There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can do it if he doesn't care who gets the credit." Andy had a big heart and loved his family. Marriage and family were of prime importance to Andy. Andy also had a love for history and his church. He is survived by his son, Timothy (Danielle) Kazee, daughter, Melissa (Michael) Voss, sister, Denise (Jim) Kandel, grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily Voss and Jude, Clark and Stella Kazee. Andy is preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Kazee and his stepmother Jenola Kazee. Graveside Services for Andy will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at 2:00 at Caledonia Cemetery with Terry Burkhardt officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Caledonia Memorial United Methodist Church. On line condolences may be expressed at www.timsonmelroy.com. Funeral arrangements are being handled by The Timson & Melroy Funeral Home.




Published in Marion Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Timson-Allen & Melroy Funeral Home
407 S. Main Street
Caledonia, OH 43314
4198452511
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 12, 2020
Andy was a quality person. My children were at Waldo when he was superintendent. I loved his way of being friendly and a hard worker. The children had much respect for him. His character of honesty shone in his work. I think he had my Mom for a teacher at RV. God bless all his family. He will be missed greatly. Blessings, Victoria Bell
Victoria Bell
Friend
October 12, 2020
Was the best principle Claridon ever had! Made elementary school 10 more fun! We love you Mr.Kazee! Thank you for all you've done.
Lindy Conner (Ball)
Student
