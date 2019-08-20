Services
Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio
1701 Marion Williamsport Rd.East
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 914-4617
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Shield of Faith Church
404 N. Greenwood St.
Marion, OH
1941 - 2019
Marion - Antoinette "Toni" Francia age 78, of Marion, died on Thursday August 15, 2019 at Marion Pointe.

She was born on January 5, 1941 to the late Joseph and Alice (Garette) Francia. She is survived by her daughter Ellen (Wayne) Layne of Marion, her son John Palmer of Wisconsin, 7 grandchildren Amanda Raymond, Gina Brooks, Heather Brooks, Louisa Artrip, Luke Hummel, Austin Hummel and Jenna Hummel, 5 great granddaughters and 4 great grandsons. She is preceded in death by her son Mark Hummel and brother Joel Francia.

Toni was a member of the Shield of Faith Christian Center. She was a homemaker and also cleaned homes for other people. She learned how to play the piano at the age of 4. She played in church recitals and was a piano teacher for many years. She also worked at a shelter for battered women in Georgia.

Services will be held at 4:00pm on Friday August 23, 2019 in the Shield of Faith Church 404 N. Greenwood St. Marion, OH 43302. Officiating by Edgar Layne. Memorial contributions can be made to Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio 1701 Marion Williamsport Road East Marion, OH 43302. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit www.cremationservicesofohio.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 20, 2019
