Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunny Pointe Baptist Church
Murphy, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Ferriman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Eugene Ferriman


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Eugene Ferriman Obituary
Arthur Eugene Ferriman

Murphy, N.C. - Arthur Eugene Ferriman, age 70, formerly of Marion passed away August 3rd, 2019. Mr. Ferriman was born September 7th, 1948 to the late Albert R. Ferriman and the late Anna L. Ferriman (Grounds). Arthur graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1966. He worked 10 years for Erie Lackawanna Railroad, 7 years at Fairfield engineering, and 28 years at TODCO door where he retired in 2011 as a supervisor. He married the love of his life in 1966, the late Georgette Faye Clark who passed away in July of 2018.

Survived include 1 brother and 1 sister. A daughter, Jodi Hundley, a son Jeffrey (Sherry) Ferriman, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. As well as close friend Jodi, and her daughter Allison.

Memorial Services will be held at Sunny Pointe Baptist Church in Murphy NC on September 7th at 11am, followed by spreading of the ashes.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.