Arthur Eugene Ferriman
Murphy, N.C. - Arthur Eugene Ferriman, age 70, formerly of Marion passed away August 3rd, 2019. Mr. Ferriman was born September 7th, 1948 to the late Albert R. Ferriman and the late Anna L. Ferriman (Grounds). Arthur graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1966. He worked 10 years for Erie Lackawanna Railroad, 7 years at Fairfield engineering, and 28 years at TODCO door where he retired in 2011 as a supervisor. He married the love of his life in 1966, the late Georgette Faye Clark who passed away in July of 2018.
Survived include 1 brother and 1 sister. A daughter, Jodi Hundley, a son Jeffrey (Sherry) Ferriman, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. As well as close friend Jodi, and her daughter Allison.
Memorial Services will be held at Sunny Pointe Baptist Church in Murphy NC on September 7th at 11am, followed by spreading of the ashes.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 13, 2019