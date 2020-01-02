|
Arthur "Terry" Munch
MARION - Arthur "Terry" Munch passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, at Marion General Hospital after a recent illness.
Arthur "Terry" Munch was born July 3, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas, in 1990 and survived by sons Andrew, Marion, Ohio; John, Dayton, Ohio; Terrence (Lisa) and granddaughters Alison and Emily, Bexley, Ohio; brothers Andrew (Ann) and family, Traverse City, Michigan and Joseph (Marsha) and family, Essexville, Michigan.
Terry graduated an honor student from St. Joseph's High School, Bay City, Michigan and received a football scholarship and graduated from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, majoring in art. He interned at The Bay City Times newspaper before being called up to the Army. He served two years as an instructor at Brooke Army Medical Center, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. He returned to St. Ambrose University as an art instructor. Terry won first place in an Iowa-Illinois art exhibit for his watercolor "Ambrose Hall", now owned by the Davenport Municipal Art Gallery.
He worked at advertising agencies in Davenport and Marion, Ohio, where he became an art director and vice president at Howard Swink Advertising. Terry served as guest lecturer at Ohio Wesleyan University and finished his career as creative director for M/I Schottenstein Homes in Columbus, Ohio and retired in 1995. He enjoyed a lifetime of family and friends and of reading and painting.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020