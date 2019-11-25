|
Arthur Osborne Beery
Marion - Arthur Osborne Beery, born on March 4, 1930, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Having lived a long life, Art was preceded in death by his three wives, Melva (Noggle) Beery, Dolores (Miller) Beery and Norma (Beal) Beery.
Art and Dolores brought into this world, Linda (Matt Hindman) of Marion and Laura Todd Johnson) of Marion who survive. Art is also survived by his four grandchildren, Dolores (Jeremy Page) of Marion, Jessica Hindman of Columbus, Adrian (Ray May) of Marion and Nicholas Hindman of Ferndale, WA., four great-grandchildren: IvyLynn, Dylan, Kingston and Steven.
Art retired in 1983 from BF Goodrich. In his younger years, Arthur served in the US Navy during the Korean War. It was during his time in the Navy that he found his true passion for painting. As a self-taught artist, he earned many accolades and his paintings have shown around the world. He was a member of the Ohio Art League and the Mid-Ohio Fine Art Society. He has works in the permanent collections of The Butler Institute of Art as well as the Columbus Museum of Art.
Through Arthur's paintings, he reminds us all, that the world is a beautiful place and we are better for having known, loved and been loved by Him.
A Celebration of Arthur's Life will be held December 6, 2019 at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home from 4 - 6 PM, with a service to follow at 6 PM with Marcellus deOliveria officiating.
In Art's honor, donations can be made to The or OhioHealth Hospice.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019