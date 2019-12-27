|
Rev. Arvid Lee Mullins
Marion - Rev. Arvid Lee Mullins age 94 of Marion, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019.
He was born June 15, 1925 in Clintwood, VA., to the late Dock Patton and Pearlie (Cumbo) Mullins.
On April 15, 1946 he married Lois Ann (Smith) Mullins, she survives in Marion, Ohio.
Lee was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during WWII. He was a minister for 55 years at various churches lastly at Good Faith Baptist Church where he was the Co-Founder of the church.
He is survived by his wife Lois Ann Mullins of Marion, his two daughters, Sharon (Timothy) Anthony of Marion and Karen (Mark) Shriver of Cheyenne, WY., two sisters, Ella Faye Puckett and Greta Rank both of Clintonwood, VA., five grandchildren, Vicki Anthony, Jeff (Heather) Anthony, Brice Shriver, Mandy (Nick) Pospischil, Matthew (Carina) Shriver, eight great grandchildren, Megan (Eric), Colton, AlexAndrea, Cayden, Ashlynn, Kaelyn, Jackson and Madeline, three great great grandchildren, Aaron, Caige and Calista.
Lee was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Good Faith Baptist Church, 706 Mark St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1pm at the church with Pastor Barkley Slone officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery. The Boyd-Born Funeral home is honored to be serving the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Faith Baptist Church or to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019