Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Arvid Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Arvid Lee Mullins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Arvid Lee Mullins Obituary
Rev. Arvid Lee Mullins

Marion - Rev. Arvid Lee Mullins age 94 of Marion, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019.

He was born June 15, 1925 in Clintwood, VA., to the late Dock Patton and Pearlie (Cumbo) Mullins.

On April 15, 1946 he married Lois Ann (Smith) Mullins, she survives in Marion, Ohio.

Lee was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during WWII. He was a minister for 55 years at various churches lastly at Good Faith Baptist Church where he was the Co-Founder of the church.

He is survived by his wife Lois Ann Mullins of Marion, his two daughters, Sharon (Timothy) Anthony of Marion and Karen (Mark) Shriver of Cheyenne, WY., two sisters, Ella Faye Puckett and Greta Rank both of Clintonwood, VA., five grandchildren, Vicki Anthony, Jeff (Heather) Anthony, Brice Shriver, Mandy (Nick) Pospischil, Matthew (Carina) Shriver, eight great grandchildren, Megan (Eric), Colton, AlexAndrea, Cayden, Ashlynn, Kaelyn, Jackson and Madeline, three great great grandchildren, Aaron, Caige and Calista.

Lee was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Good Faith Baptist Church, 706 Mark St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1pm at the church with Pastor Barkley Slone officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery. The Boyd-Born Funeral home is honored to be serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Faith Baptist Church or to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arvid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -