Audrey M. and Bruce A. Humphries



Marion - Graveside/Internment Service Monday October 26th 10:45 a.m. Marion Cemetery, newer section, for Audrey M. Humphries, Head Nurse at Whirlpool Corp. 1957-1986, who passed away April 8th, 2019 and her son Bruce A. Humphries, Jr., M.H.H.S. class of '67, who passed away February 19th, 2020.









