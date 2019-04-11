|
Audrey M. Humphries
Columbiana - Audrey Marilyn Humphries, 94, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of April 8th, 2019. She recently had been a resident of Parkside Nursing Care Center, before that Copeland Oaks Community in Sebring Ohio for 14 years.
Audrey was born August 20, 1924 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, daughter to the late Herbert Firth Anderson and Margaret Mae Coventry MacLachlan Anderson.
Audrey was a member of the Sebring Presbyterian Church for 14 years and The 1st Presbyterian Church in Marion, OH for 53 years.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Atkinson Humphries, Sr. on July 11, 2005, just 1 day before their 58th wedding anniversary. They were married July 12, 1947 in Victoria, B.C., Canada.
Audrey is survived by son Bruce A. Humphries, Jr of Columbiana, daughter and son-in-law Marta & Greg Aker (Columbiana), Grandson, Shawn Aker, wife Heather and great granddaughter Lola (Columbus, OH), and Granddaughter Leslie Garrity, husband Colby, great granddaughter Kenley and great grandson Abel (Columbiana). Nieces and nephews scattered throughout US.
Preceding Audrey in passing was a sister, Marion M. Waldman, Little River, California.
Audrey was a homeschooled child in Canada along with her sister when she left home at age 12 to attend school in San Francisco and Palo Alto, California with sister, Aunt and Grandmother. Audrey got to spend her junior year of HS in Honolulu where her Aunt had taken an exchange teaching position, returning in June 1941, graduating from Lowell H.S, Palo Alto, CA in 1942. Married in 1947, Audrey graduated from Stanford University School of Nursing in January 1948 and moved to Kent, Ohio, where husband Bruce was attending Kent State University. In 1951, through husband's job they were transferred to Marion, Ohio, where they worked and lived until 2005.
Audrey was an RN and worked at Akron & Marion General Hospitals about 1 & 5. She enjoyed gardening, conservation, golfing, swimming, learning, staying in touch with family/friends and her grandchildren. After moving to the Copeland Oaks Community in Sebring (2005) she was very active in many organizations. Audrey was always finding ways to help people and to reuse things, and so her desire is to be a cadaver for nursing students.
A memorial service will be held at the Sebring Presbyterian Church, Sebring, OH on Saturday May 4, 2019, 10 a.m.
Graveside services will be in Marion Cemetery, Marion, OH at a later date.
Memorial gifts, if you so desire, can be sent to Sebring Presbyterian Church, 525 N. 16th St., Sebring, OH 44672 or Copeland Oaks Life Care Fund, 800 S. 15th St., Sebring, OH 44672. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 11, 2019