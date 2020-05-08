|
Avis (aka Pauline) Hachten
Marion - Avis (aka Pauline) Hachten, age 90 of Marion, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her residence.
Pauline was born on February 28, 1930, to the late Ellis and Avis (Chandler) Oiler in Marion, OH. On August 27, 1949, she married the late John F. Hachten.
Pauline worked as a secretary and teacher's aide for the Marion City Schools for over 10 years. She was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women and other groups. She dearly enjoyed and was proud of her family, especially her grandchildren.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: John F. Hachten; her sister: Barbara (Oiler) Binau and her brothers-in-law: Edward Hachten and Fred Binau.
Those who will cherish her memories include her son Dale (Beth Boehm) Hachten of Louisville, KY; her daughter Sue (Mark Altier) Hachten of Worthington, OH; her grandchildren: Benjamin (Riley) Hachten of Louisville, KY, and Clare Hachten of Charlotte, NC; her nieces: Patricia Hachten-Wee of Harrisburg, PA, and Amy (Binau) Lee (Brent) of Reynoldsburg, OH; and her nephew: Eric (Jennifer) Binau of Napa, CA.
The family would like to express their profound gratitude to her wonderful caregivers, especially Rebekah, Allison, Allie and Kayla and to Heartland Hospice.
A private family graveside service was held on Friday, May 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be given in Pauline's memory to the Epworth United Methodist Church, 294 East Center Street, Marion, OH 43302 and/or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 North Summit Street, P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020