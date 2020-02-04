|
|
Barbara Ann Daly
Marion - Barbara Ann Daly, Marion, Ohio, was called to her heavenly home on January 27, 2020, at the age of 84 at the Presidential Center in Marion, Ohio.
Barb was born on March 2, 1935 in Marion, Ohio to William Hobart and Mary Louise (Culp) Daly, both who preceded her in death.
She attended and graduated from Marion City Schools and resided in Marion her entire life. Barbara Ann enjoyed staying busy as she worked and was involved in several activities. She was involved in her church choir and bible studies at Wesley United Methodist Church and later attended Prospect Street United Methodist. She also enjoyed bowling and spending time with family and friends.
Barbara Ann leaves behind nieces and nephews: Connie (Darrell) Kraner, Dick (Peg) Fetter, Pam (Randy) Goare, Deb Fetter, and Julie (Tom) Hoover; as well as great nieces: Tammy Alexander, Allison (Kevin) Fetter-Harrott, Kim (Jason) Campbell and Lindsey (Luke) Henry; along with eight great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Winifred and Richard Fetter; a brother, Gary Daly; and a great niece, Sara Fetter.
Calling hours for Barb will be Monday, February 10 at 10 a.m. with funeral following at 11 a.m. at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to Prospect Street United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank Lois Shuler for the great care and love she gave Barb over the last several years. She was truly a blessing and friend to Barb.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Barb's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020