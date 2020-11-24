Barbara Ann Smith
Marion - Barbara Ann (Rife) Smith, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1940 to the late Forest and Mildred (Long) Rife.
Barb was an advocate for Turning Point and for the developmentally disabled. She was a member of the Women's Business Association, and went on to starting her own company called Progressive Living Inc., which she was CEO of at the time of her passing. She was known as a loving, caring and giving woman who always adopted a family at need during Christmas and gave her Faith to the Lord.
Barb is survived by her two daughters, Tammy (Ben) Justice of Caledonia, and Carolyn (Jim) Cross of Bucyrus; grandchildren, Jeff (Lisa) Haile, Jeremiah Haile, Todd Jacobs, Crystal (Chris) Lynch and Dana Cross; 13 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Eddie) Rife and Russell (Brenda) Rife; sister, Janice Almendinger; and her special friend and business associate, Laurie Mahley.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Haile; brother, Ronald Rife; great grandson, Austin Cross; and her special friend, Marilyn Byrd.
The family of Barb would like to give a special thanks to all the frontline workers of the RDT Unit at Marion General for taking such special care of her in her time of need, and also to Pastor Rhett and Susan Crabtree and the congregation at All Souls Church, Green Camp, for welcoming her into their family and for being a big part of her life.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23, 2020, from 10:30 a.m.-12 noon, at All Souls Church, 228 Main St, Green Camp, 43322. A funeral service will begin at 12 noon, with Rev. R Crabtree officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Big Island.
Denzer-Farison-Hottinger & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to have been chosen to serve Barbs's family and your condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.