Barbara J. Donaugh
Marion - Barbara J. Donaugh age 78 of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.
She was born August 21, 1940 in Troy, Ohio to the late Roy A. and Marjorie J. (LeVan) Yantis.
On June 24, 1972 she married Danny Lee Donaugh and they spent 45 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2018.
Barbara was employed as a bus driver for MARCA schools for 13 years, was a volunteer at Community Hospital and enjoyed being a caregiver for helping hands.
She is survived by her children, Jon (Margaret) Fausnaugh of Washington Court House, OH., James (Melaney) Borland of McHenry, IL., Terry Donaugh of Caledonia, OH., Edward Borland of Marion, OH., Jerry (David) Wilkinson of SC/China, Perry Donaugh of Atlanta, GA., Joshua (Valerie) Donaugh of Las Vegas, NV., Kim (Arthur) Martinez of Hawaii, Bonnie (Larry) Boyd of Delaware, OH., Deanna Donaugh of Cuyahoga Falls, OH., 20 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 brothers, William Yantis of Marion, OH., Joseph (Sharon) Yantis of Portage, MI., Norman (Dianna) Yantis of Troy, OH., 2 sisters, JoAnna Hill-Heitzman of Piqua, OH., Marilyn Clark of Wendall, NC., 3 very special friends, Judy Smith of Saginaw, MI., Maureen Magill of Marion, OH., Jaunita Nelson of Marion, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Rheda Kelley and 2 brothers, Cory and Maynard Yantis.
No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ohio Health Hospice. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be helping the family through this difficult time.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 16, 2019