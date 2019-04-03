Barbara J. Rose (McDermott)



Marion - Barbara J. Rose (McDermott), 80 of Marion passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019 at home. Barbara was born July 5, 1938 in Marion, OH to the late Frank and Louise (Risch) Klaus. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husbands Robert Rose in 1979 and James McDermott Sr. in 2001; sister Mary Louise Klaus; sister-in-law Joyce Smith; and step-son James McDermott Jr.



Barbara is survived by daughter Michelle (T. Ready) Woodworth, Marion; son F. Scott Webb of Marion; grandchildren Garrett Webb and Aaron (Destinee) Webb; great grandchildren Chloe, A.J., Aiden, and one great granddaughter expected in August; brother Francis (Inez) Klaus of Marion; sisters Sr. Ann Klaus of Maryknoll, NY and Patricia (Terry) Cozad of S. Vienna, OH; two brother in laws Richard Smith of Marion and Frank (Connie) Webb of Nevada, OH; 5 step children, "adopted son" Joe Graham of Bucyrus; best friend Joan Cox of Islamorada, FL; and the father of her children Michael (Vivian) Webb of Lewis Center, OH; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Barbara graduated from Marion Catholic H.S. in 1956 and Marion Technical College in 1977 for Accounting. She worked for many years at Nachurs in Marion until moving to the Florida Keys in 1981. While in Florida, Barbara worked in accounting for the Florida Keys Electric Co. She moved back to Marion in 2002 to be close to her family. Barbara loved gardening, cooking, baking, and caring for her family.



It was Barbara's wish to be cremated with a Memorial and graveside service to be held at a later date. The family would also like to thank Dr. Bob Singh and Heartland Hospice for their care. The family suggests any memorial contributions be directed to Heartland Hospice of Marion. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio, 1701 Marion Williamsport Rd. is assisting with arrangements and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.cremationservicesofohio.com. Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 3, 2019