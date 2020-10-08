1/1
Barbara J. Thompson
Barbara J. Thompson

MARION - Barbara J. Thompson, age 83 of Marion, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Barbara was born in Marion, the oldest of 6, to Cecil and Phobe (Partlow) Newell. She graduated top of her class from Pleasant High School in the class of 1954.

On July 6, 1956 she was united in marriage to Morey E. Thompson. They celebrated 37 years of marriage until Morey preceded Barbara in death on November 18, 1994.

Barbara was a dedicated employee of Sears for 20 years. She also enjoyed her time working for Don Davis Realty. Giving back to her community was very important. She was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She also was an active member of the Pleasant, Green Camp, and Prospect Senior Centers where she arranged many activities including trips around the United States. She also served as an election poll worker for over 20 years. Watching the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians play baseball was a favorite pastime of Barbara. Above all, she adored her family and friends and she enjoyed playing cards with them whenever she could.

She will forever be remembered by her children: Daniel (Peggy) Thompson of Troy, OH, Diane (Christopher) Carioti of Westerville, OH and Debra Thompson of Marion, OH; siblings; Judy Schofield, Jerry (Mary) Newell, Donald (Martha) Newell and sister-in-law, Linda Newell all of Marion; grandchildren: Bryan (Janine) Conley of Clearwater, FL, Megan (Collin) Fitzpatrick of Cincinnati, OH, Kevin Thompson and Katilyn Thompson of Marion, Molly (Patrick) Ghidossi of Highlands Ranch, CO, Ben (Anna) Thompson of Kettering, OH, and Anthony Carioti and Zach Carioti of Westerville; great-grandchildren: Theo Fitzpatrick and Avery and Xavier Conley; also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Morey E. Thompson; parents; siblings: Edward Newell and Beverly (Harry) Leeper; brother-in-law, Ralph Schofield and nephew, Robert Schofield.

Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Rd, Marion from 10AM to 11:30AM; funeral service will follow at 11:30AM with Rev. Ed Wahl officiating; burial will be in Caledonia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Ohio Health Hospice.

The Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to be serving the Thompson family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in Marion Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
